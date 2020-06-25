Aberdeen Frontier Markets Invtmnt (LON:AFMC) Trading 0.8% Higher

Aberdeen Frontier Markets Invtmnt Co Ltd (LON:AFMC) shares traded up 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 39.69 ($0.51) and last traded at GBX 38.40 ($0.49), 12,775 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 89% from the average session volume of 119,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 38.10 ($0.48).

The firm has a market capitalization of $28.40 million and a PE ratio of -3.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 35.98 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 39.16.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.39%. Aberdeen Frontier Markets Invtmnt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -0.16%.

Aberdeen Frontier Markets Investment Company Ltd, formerly Advance Frontier Markets Fund Limited, is a closed-ended investment company. The Company’s objective is to generate long-term capital growth for its shareholders. The Company invests predominantly in a diversified portfolio of funds and other investment products, which derive their value from Frontier Markets.

