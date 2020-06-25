Absolute (ABS) Trading Up 123% This Week

Absolute (CURRENCY:ABS) traded up 117.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 25th. One Absolute coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges including Graviex and STEX. Absolute has a total market capitalization of $12,558.02 and approximately $202.00 worth of Absolute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Absolute has traded 123% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Absolute

ABS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Lyra2RE

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 4th, 2018. Absolute’s total supply is 13,454,448 coins and its circulating supply is 12,921,832 coins. Absolute’s official message board is forum.absolutecoin.net. Absolute’s official website is www.absolutecoin.net. The Reddit community for Absolute is /r/absolutecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Absolute’s official Twitter account is @Absolute_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Absolute

Absolute can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Absolute directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Absolute should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Absolute using one of the exchanges listed above.

