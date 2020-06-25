Absolute Software (OTCMKTS:ALSWF) Trading Up 1.7%

Absolute Software (OTCMKTS:ALSWF)’s stock price was up 1.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.99 and last traded at $9.92, approximately 1,773 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 2,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.75.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ALSWF shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Absolute Software from $10.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Absolute Software from $10.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th.

Get Absolute Software alerts:

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.40. The company has a market capitalization of $422.22 million, a P/E ratio of 41.38 and a beta of 1.03.

Absolute Software (OTCMKTS:ALSWF) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Absolute Software had a net margin of 10.25% and a negative return on equity of 21.90%. The business had revenue of $26.06 million for the quarter.

Absolute Software Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ALSWF)

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and supports endpoint management and data security solutions for endpoint computing devices in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its software-as-a-service solutions enable customers to secure endpoints, assess risk, and respond to security threats.

See Also: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Absolute Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Absolute Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.