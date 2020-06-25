Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Acquired by Core Alternative Capital

Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 139.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,647 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,704 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Accenture were worth $4,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advisors Network Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 7,681 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 5,073 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.4% in the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,824 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 29.5% in the first quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Burt Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 10.5% in the first quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 663 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ACN shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $188.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $184.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $196.00 target price for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.69.

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,251 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $218,925.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,406,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 855 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.18, for a total transaction of $149,778.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 24,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,325,019.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 23,221 shares of company stock worth $4,169,477 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Accenture stock traded up $11.97 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $213.81. 3,254,902 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,307,408. The company has a market cap of $131.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. Accenture Plc has a 52 week low of $137.15 and a 52 week high of $216.39.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.89 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 32.87%. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Accenture Plc will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 16th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.48%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

