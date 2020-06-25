Act II Global Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ACTT) Stake Increased by HGC Investment Management Inc.

HGC Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Act II Global Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ACTT) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,885,846 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,846 shares during the period. Act II Global Acquisition accounts for 3.2% of HGC Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. HGC Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Act II Global Acquisition worth $18,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Act II Global Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $335,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Act II Global Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $381,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC acquired a new stake in Act II Global Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $985,000. RiverNorth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Act II Global Acquisition by 2.9% during the first quarter. RiverNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 99,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Act II Global Acquisition by 1,165.8% during the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 184,200 shares in the last quarter.

Get Act II Global Acquisition alerts:

Separately, B. Riley cut shares of Act II Global Acquisition to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, March 21st.

Shares of NYSE ACTT traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.79. 3,284,456 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 756,406. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.15. Act II Global Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.20 and a 12 month high of $11.22.

About Act II Global Acquisition

Act II Global Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in consumer packaged goods and other consumables, and hospitality businesses. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACTT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Act II Global Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ACTT).

Receive News & Ratings for Act II Global Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Act II Global Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.