Advisory Resource Group Lowers Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Advisory Resource Group reduced its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 68.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 17,203 shares during the quarter. Advisory Resource Group’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XOM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $3,055,993,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 27,551,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,046,138,000 after purchasing an additional 7,611,498 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 66,388,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,632,600,000 after purchasing an additional 4,674,009 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,504,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,840,960,000 after acquiring an additional 4,222,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 25,832,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $980,847,000 after acquiring an additional 4,097,287 shares during the last quarter. 52.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XOM traded down $2.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.57. 14,594,861 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,752,382. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.30. The firm has a market cap of $196.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 1.33. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $30.11 and a 1 year high of $77.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $56.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.81%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

XOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Redburn Partners raised Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Cfra cut Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Cowen decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.96.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

