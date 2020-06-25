Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD) Shares Sold by Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC

Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD) by 50.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,296 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 12,346 shares during the period. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne were worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,542 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,771 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,178 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 116,590 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,323,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AJRD. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Aerojet Rocketdyne in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price (up from $45.00) on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Aerojet Rocketdyne presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.67.

Aerojet Rocketdyne stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $39.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,576. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.60 and its 200 day moving average is $45.65. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $34.01 and a 1-year high of $57.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $476.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.50 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Corcoran sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.94, for a total value of $278,392.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,677 shares in the company, valued at $150,536.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

