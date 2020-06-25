AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Bought by NovaPoint Capital LLC

NovaPoint Capital LLC raised its holdings in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,266 shares during the period. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AXA increased its position in shares of AFLAC by 41.0% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 124,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,263,000 after purchasing an additional 36,198 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in shares of AFLAC by 210.2% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 134,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,591,000 after purchasing an additional 90,848 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AFLAC during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Optimal Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AFLAC by 612.9% during the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 34,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tredje AP fonden increased its position in shares of AFLAC by 19.7% during the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 53,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 8,893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded AFLAC from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on AFLAC from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded AFLAC from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Raymond James dropped their price target on AFLAC from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut AFLAC from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.51.

AFL traded up $0.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $35.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 224,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,662,191. AFLAC Incorporated has a 52-week low of $23.07 and a 52-week high of $57.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.96. The company has a market capitalization of $26.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. AFLAC had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. AFLAC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.23%.

About AFLAC

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

