Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$6.32 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) will post ($6.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Allegiant Travel’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($8.15) and the highest is ($5.21). Allegiant Travel reported earnings per share of $4.33 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 246%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will report full-year earnings of ($6.10) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.25) to ($3.40). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $7.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $10.89. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Allegiant Travel.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The transportation company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $1.52. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 24.99% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $409.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALGT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Allegiant Travel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered their price target on Allegiant Travel from $167.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. TheStreet cut Allegiant Travel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Buckingham Research cut Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $219.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays cut Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.42.

NASDAQ ALGT traded down $2.09 on Thursday, hitting $105.80. 6,096 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,734. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.37. Allegiant Travel has a fifty-two week low of $60.06 and a fifty-two week high of $183.26.

In other news, Director Charles W. Pollard acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $106.97 per share, for a total transaction of $106,970.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,069,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Maurice J. Gallagher, Jr. sold 95,000 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $11,590,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,749,362 shares in the company, valued at $335,422,164. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 7,000 shares of company stock worth $819,030. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALGT. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,379,313 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $112,828,000 after buying an additional 254,951 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 510,676 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,773,000 after purchasing an additional 7,858 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 402,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,943,000 after purchasing an additional 24,484 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 294,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,317,000 after acquiring an additional 25,061 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 215.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 288,287 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,583,000 after acquiring an additional 196,776 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 15, 2019, it operated a fleet of 79 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

