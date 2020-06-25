Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF (BATS:QMOM) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Shares of Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF (BATS:QMOM) fell 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $35.12 and last traded at $35.12, 13,019 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at $35.22.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.41 and its 200-day moving average is $31.86.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its position in shares of Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 19,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 8,281 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $953,000. Finally, Sterneck Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,305,000.

Featured Article: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.