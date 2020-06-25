Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 30.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,357 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,933 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 3.5% of Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 448 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV lifted its position in Alphabet by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV now owns 246 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. lifted its position in Alphabet by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 362 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 885 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 34.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOGL traded down $31.28 on Thursday, reaching $1,432.70. 1,574,103 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,699,145. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,411.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,351.40. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,008.87 and a 52-week high of $1,530.74. The company has a market cap of $977.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The company had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,650.00 in a research report on Thursday. Atlantic Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,610.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,531.43.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

