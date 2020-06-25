Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC

Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 29.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.1% of Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Spence Asset Management increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. 34.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOGL stock traded down $29.94 on Wednesday, reaching $1,434.04. 984,599 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,716,240. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,408.69 and a 200-day moving average of $1,350.67. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $1,530.74. The firm has a market cap of $999.34 billion, a PE ratio of 29.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). The business had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,310.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Nomura lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,680.00 to $1,700.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Independent Research raised Alphabet to a “buy” rating and set a $1,520.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,520.13.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

