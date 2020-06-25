Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its holdings in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 18.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,900 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $4,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC now owns 9,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Altria Group by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp raised its holdings in Altria Group by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 6,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 5,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

NYSE:MO traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $39.61. The company had a trading volume of 338,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,538,274. Altria Group Inc has a 52-week low of $30.95 and a 52-week high of $52.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.13. The company has a market capitalization of $73.28 billion, a PE ratio of -80.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a positive return on equity of 84.55%. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Altria Group Inc will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.62%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MO. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cfra boosted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.79.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.