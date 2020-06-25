AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.34.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, March 8th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on AMAG Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on AMAG Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on AMAG Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 727,387 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,852,000 after acquiring an additional 213,067 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,406,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,714,099 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,031,000 after acquiring an additional 197,535 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 492.6% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 160,080 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 133,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP raised its position in AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 172.7% in the 4th quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 113,798 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 72,064 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ AMAG traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.81. 13,354 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 638,997. AMAG Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.41 and a 12 month high of $13.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $266.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 0.94.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.27). AMAG Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 115.05% and a negative return on equity of 28.28%. The company had revenue of $68.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.95 million. Equities research analysts predict that AMAG Pharmaceuticals will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AMAG Pharmaceuticals

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutics for maternal and women's health, anemia management, and cancer supportive care in the United States. It markets Feraheme (ferumoxytol), an intravenous iron replacement therapeutic agent for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adult patients who have intolerance to oral iron or have had unsatisfactory response to oral iron, as well as patients who have chronic kidney disease; Makena, a hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection to reduce the risk of preterm birth in women pregnant with a single baby who have a history of singleton spontaneous preterm birth; Intrarosa(prasterone) vaginal insert steroid for the treatment of dyspareunia due to menopause; and MuGard Mucoadhesive Oral Wound Rinse for the management of oral mucocitis/stomatiits and various types of oral wounds.

