Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 18.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,165 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 3.1% of New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $51,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 22,578 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $44,021,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Hayden Royal LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 986 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,922,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 15,402 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,616,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,090,000. Finally, Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,084,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,930.41 per share, with a total value of $193,041.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,504.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,497 shares of company stock valued at $21,605,827. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,550.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. China International Capital boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $1,850.00 to $2,162.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,300.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $3,000.00 price target (up previously from $2,500.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,550.00 price target (up previously from $2,300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,617.85.

NASDAQ AMZN traded up $9.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2,743.93. 161,461 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,881,086. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2,486.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,100.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $2,783.11. The firm has a market cap of $1,363.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.11, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.31.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The business had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

