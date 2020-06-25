American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) Shares Acquired by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC grew its holdings in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $9,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Brooktree Capital Management purchased a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group boosted its stake in American Tower by 168.3% during the first quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

In other American Tower news, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 6,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.11, for a total value of $1,533,190.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,838,643.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total value of $252,940.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,653,394.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,722 shares of company stock valued at $2,288,318. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

American Tower stock traded down $2.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $251.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,314,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,184,585. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $250.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.25. The stock has a market cap of $117.25 billion, a PE ratio of 58.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.45. American Tower Corp has a 52-week low of $174.32 and a 52-week high of $269.25.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.12). American Tower had a return on equity of 35.63% and a net margin of 24.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that American Tower Corp will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.92%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AMT shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. New Street Research upgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Edward Jones raised American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of American Tower in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.29.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

