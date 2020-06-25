American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden reduced its position in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 16.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,109 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in American Tower were worth $5,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its position in shares of American Tower by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 4,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of American Tower by 0.3% during the first quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,239,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of American Tower by 2.3% during the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of American Tower by 0.6% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 7,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Tower by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 9,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,246,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $287.00 price objective for the company. New Street Research raised shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. American Tower presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.29.

In other news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total value of $252,940.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,653,394.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 6,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.11, for a total value of $1,533,190.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,838,643.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 9,722 shares of company stock worth $2,288,318 in the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE AMT traded down $11.29 on Wednesday, hitting $253.21. 1,833,772 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,229,201. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $249.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.45. American Tower Corp has a twelve month low of $174.32 and a twelve month high of $269.25.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 35.63% and a net margin of 24.55%. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Tower Corp will post 8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.92%.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

