American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) Shares Sold by Chelsea Counsel Co.

Chelsea Counsel Co. reduced its position in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 46.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 24,032 shares during the quarter. American Water Works comprises approximately 2.6% of Chelsea Counsel Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Chelsea Counsel Co.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $3,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AWK. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in American Water Works by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in American Water Works by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 102,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,566,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in American Water Works by 354.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,912,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $235,006,000 after buying an additional 1,492,187 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 59,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,276,000 after acquiring an additional 3,272 shares during the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on AWK shares. UBS Group upped their target price on American Water Works from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Cfra dropped their price objective on American Water Works from $131.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “buy” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $141.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.55.

AWK traded down $2.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $121.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 956,009. The stock has a market cap of $22.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.05, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. American Water Works Company Inc has a twelve month low of $92.00 and a twelve month high of $141.70.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $844.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.39 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 10.82%. American Water Works’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 11th. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 60.94%.

In other American Water Works news, Director Lloyd M. Yates bought 2,000 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $115.95 per share, with a total value of $231,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,395. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Read More: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.