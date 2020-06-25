AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Stock Position Decreased by Braun Stacey Associates Inc.

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. cut its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 157,367 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,171 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $11,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,074,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,154,000 after purchasing an additional 41,160 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 887,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,895,000 after acquiring an additional 167,200 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. AJO LP raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 111,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,156,000 after acquiring an additional 33,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 154,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,413,000 after acquiring an additional 26,925 shares in the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.53, for a total value of $81,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,998,952.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

AME has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on AMETEK from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Bank of America raised AMETEK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on AMETEK from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.53.

AME traded down $0.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $85.42. 37,597 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,203,761. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.82 and a fifty-two week high of $102.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.03. The company has a market capitalization of $20.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.24.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.06. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is 17.18%.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

