Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Coastline Trust Co

Coastline Trust Co lessened its stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,494 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. Amgen accounts for about 0.8% of Coastline Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,686 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $246,000. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 96.4% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 48,785 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,761,000 after purchasing an additional 23,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 20 20 Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $257,000. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AMGN shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Amgen from $274.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Amgen from $255.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Cfra lifted their price target on Amgen from $223.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Guggenheim began coverage on Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Amgen from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.85.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $232.10. 1,018,383 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,925,749. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $229.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $225.33. Amgen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.12 and a twelve month high of $244.99. The company has a market capitalization of $136.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.94.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.47. Amgen had a return on equity of 90.75% and a net margin of 32.03%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.54, for a total value of $228,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,788,279.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total value of $100,856.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,466.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,425 shares of company stock worth $792,017 over the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

