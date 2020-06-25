Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Retirement Inc.

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 21.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,227 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 609 shares during the period. Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in Amgen by 5.7% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 793 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 8,379 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 1.7% in the first quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 3.8% during the first quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMGN. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Amgen from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Cfra increased their target price on Amgen from $223.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Amgen from $274.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.85.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total transaction of $100,856.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,466.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.35, for a total transaction of $233,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,648,660.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,425 shares of company stock valued at $792,017 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $231.94. 921,601 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,925,749. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $225.33. Amgen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $173.12 and a 12-month high of $244.99. The stock has a market cap of $136.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.94.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 90.75% and a net margin of 32.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

