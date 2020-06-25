Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,105 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lake Point Wealth Management grew its position in Amgen by 1,590.0% in the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 169 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 273.9% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 172 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 98.0% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN stock traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $231.71. 948,477 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,925,749. Amgen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $173.12 and a 12-month high of $244.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $136.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $229.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.33.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.47. Amgen had a return on equity of 90.75% and a net margin of 32.03%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.54, for a total value of $228,540.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,788,279.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total value of $100,856.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,466.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,425 shares of company stock worth $792,017. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $274.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.85.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

