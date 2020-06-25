Analysts Anticipate Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $49.53 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) will post $49.53 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Eagle Bulk Shipping’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $44.97 million and the highest estimate coming in at $58.40 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping posted sales of $48.48 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping will report full year sales of $216.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $197.14 million to $245.93 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $243.72 million, with estimates ranging from $232.52 million to $254.91 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Eagle Bulk Shipping.

Get Eagle Bulk Shipping alerts:

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The shipping company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.10. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 5.01%. The company had revenue of $47.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.15 million.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EGLE. ValuEngine raised shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. DNB Markets cut shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.10 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 9th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $6.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

Shares of NASDAQ EGLE remained flat at $$2.35 on Monday. 210,409 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 743,543. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a fifty-two week low of $1.27 and a fifty-two week high of $5.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.00 and a 200 day moving average of $2.84. The stock has a market cap of $184.05 million, a P/E ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 40,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,123 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 20,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 9,140.8% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,283 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 61,609 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eagle Bulk Shipping (EGLE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.