Analysts Expect Beyondspring Inc (NASDAQ:BYSI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.59 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Beyondspring Inc (NASDAQ:BYSI) will report ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Beyondspring’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.64) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.53). Beyondspring posted earnings per share of ($0.32) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 84.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, September 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Beyondspring will report full year earnings of ($2.45) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.87) to ($2.21). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($2.85) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.97) to ($1.85). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Beyondspring.

Beyondspring (NASDAQ:BYSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.08).

Several research analysts have weighed in on BYSI shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of Beyondspring in a research report on Monday, June 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Beyondspring from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Beyondspring in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Beyondspring from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Beyondspring by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after buying an additional 9,134 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Beyondspring by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Beyondspring by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 93,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 11,388 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Beyondspring in the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Beyondspring by 118.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the period. 6.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BYSI traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.73. 1,494 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 259,856. Beyondspring has a 1 year low of $9.38 and a 1 year high of $24.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $474.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.23.

BeyondSpring Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer therapies. The company is advancing its lead asset, Plinabulin, into a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the reduction of docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the prevention of non-docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 3 clinical trial as an anticancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trials with the immuno-oncology agent nivolumab.

