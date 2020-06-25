Analysts Expect Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $268.13 Million

Brokerages forecast that Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) will post $268.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Federal Signal’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $258.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $278.40 million. Federal Signal reported sales of $324.30 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 17.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Federal Signal will report full-year sales of $1.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Federal Signal.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 9.27%. The company had revenue of $286.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.78 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Federal Signal’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FSS. Sidoti downgraded Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Federal Signal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of Federal Signal stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $28.86. 6,407 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 356,313. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Federal Signal has a 52-week low of $23.32 and a 52-week high of $35.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.88%.

In other Federal Signal news, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.51 per share, for a total transaction of $26,510.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the first quarter worth $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Federal Signal by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,301 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the first quarter worth about $109,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Federal Signal in the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Federal Signal by 1,095.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,053 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 3,714 shares during the last quarter. 90.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

