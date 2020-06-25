Analysts Expect LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $83.97 Million

Equities analysts predict that LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) will post sales of $83.97 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for LivePerson’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $84.54 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $83.20 million. LivePerson posted sales of $70.96 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that LivePerson will report full year sales of $347.88 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $344.20 million to $350.84 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $428.91 million, with estimates ranging from $424.07 million to $440.14 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover LivePerson.

LPSN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of LivePerson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of LivePerson from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of LivePerson from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of LivePerson from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.85.

In related news, Director Fred Mossler sold 7,102 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total value of $260,998.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,286,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Monica L. Greenberg sold 30,000 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 79,149 shares of company stock valued at $2,892,762 over the last 90 days. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in LivePerson by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 129,321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in LivePerson in the fourth quarter valued at about $440,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in LivePerson in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,779,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in LivePerson in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in LivePerson by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 121,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after purchasing an additional 14,380 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

LivePerson stock traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $39.85. The stock had a trading volume of 21,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,785. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. LivePerson has a 52-week low of $14.08 and a 52-week high of $45.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -22.28 and a beta of 1.25.

About LivePerson

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

