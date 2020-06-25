APIX (APIX) Market Capitalization Tops $56.86 Million

APIX (CURRENCY:APIX) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 25th. One APIX token can now be bought for $0.57 or 0.00006174 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. APIX has a total market capitalization of $56.86 million and approximately $7.52 million worth of APIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, APIX has traded up 52.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010816 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001972 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $171.92 or 0.01855002 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.95 or 0.00172153 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00051232 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000735 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.36 or 0.00111746 BTC.

About APIX

APIX’s total supply is 204,047,845 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,369,724 tokens. The official website for APIX is apisplatform.io . The official message board for APIX is medium.com/apisplatform

APIX Token Trading

APIX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APIX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase APIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

