Atlantis Resources (LON:SAE) Trading Up 36.4%

Atlantis Resources Ltd (LON:SAE)’s stock price was up 36.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 15.89 ($0.20) and last traded at GBX 15 ($0.19), approximately 3,817,016 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11 ($0.14).

The firm has a market cap of $87.96 million and a P/E ratio of -3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.91, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 9.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 9.46.

Atlantis Resources Company Profile (LON:SAE)

SIMEC Atlantis Energy Limited, an energy generation company, engages in the design, development, financing, construction, installation, completion, testing, commissioning, operation, and maintenance of tidal power generation projects worldwide. It also designs, supplies, and maintains tidal turbines and subsea connection equipment; and provides project management and consulting, and financial services.

Read More: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantis Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantis Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.