Avidity Partners Management LP Acquires 35,000 Shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Avidity Partners Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 116.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 65,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the quarter. Cigna accounts for about 1.6% of Avidity Partners Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Avidity Partners Management LP’s holdings in Cigna were worth $11,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cigna in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. 1776 Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Cigna in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cigna in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Cigna in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cigna stock traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $185.69. The stock had a trading volume of 695,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,728,400. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.67. Cigna Corp has a 12-month low of $118.50 and a 12-month high of $224.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $193.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.44.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The health services provider reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.35 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $38.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.09 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cigna Corp will post 18.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,786,135. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 49,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $9,965,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,883,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 300,485 shares of company stock valued at $62,038,903 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CI. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Cigna from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Cigna from $288.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Cigna from $244.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cigna from $251.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.85.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

