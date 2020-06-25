Avidity Partners Management LP Grows Stock Position in Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE)

Avidity Partners Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE) by 330.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 237,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182,000 shares during the quarter. Uniqure comprises approximately 1.6% of Avidity Partners Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Avidity Partners Management LP owned about 0.53% of Uniqure worth $11,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of Uniqure by 3.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 5,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Uniqure by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Uniqure by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,939 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Uniqure by 6.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Uniqure by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,570 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.65% of the company’s stock.

Uniqure stock traded down $13.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.73. The stock had a trading volume of 6,975,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,867. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 12.89 and a quick ratio of 12.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.18 and a beta of 1.29. Uniqure NV has a 1-year low of $36.20 and a 1-year high of $78.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.33.

Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 million. Uniqure had a negative return on equity of 45.23% and a negative net margin of 1,991.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Uniqure NV will post -3.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Uniqure news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 7,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.04, for a total value of $495,366.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 307,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,296,205.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert Gut sold 26,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,881,250.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,002 shares of company stock worth $3,044,829. Corporate insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

QURE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut Uniqure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Uniqure from $86.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on Uniqure from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Uniqure from $73.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Uniqure in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.46.

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. It engages in developing AMT-061, a gene therapy that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hemophilia B; AMT-130, a gene therapy for the treatment of Huntington's disease; and AMT-126, for the treatment of heart failure.

