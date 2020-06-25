Avidity Partners Management LP Invests $17.23 Million in Alector Inc (NASDAQ:ALEC)

Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new position in shares of Alector Inc (NASDAQ:ALEC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 714,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,229,000. Alector makes up about 2.4% of Avidity Partners Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Avidity Partners Management LP owned approximately 0.90% of Alector at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ALEC. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Alector by 312.7% during the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,127,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,593,000 after acquiring an additional 3,127,348 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Alector by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,204,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,868 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Alector in the 1st quarter worth about $20,862,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Alector in the 4th quarter worth about $11,974,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Alector in the 4th quarter worth about $11,386,000. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Alector news, VP Calvin Yu sold 1,343 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $41,982.18. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 110,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,469,422.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Paul sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.61, for a total transaction of $296,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 227,628 shares in the company, valued at $6,740,065.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 654,028 shares of company stock worth $15,761,091 over the last 90 days. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ALEC stock traded down $1.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.89. 32,912 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 612,735. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.41 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 7.75, a quick ratio of 7.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.09 and its 200 day moving average is $25.56. Alector Inc has a 1 year low of $13.64 and a 1 year high of $35.93.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $7.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 million. Alector had a negative net margin of 556.70% and a negative return on equity of 48.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alector Inc will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALEC. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Alector in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alector from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alector from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Alector in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Alector from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alector currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.60.

About Alector

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies that harness the immune system to cure neurodegenerative diseases. Its products in Phase I clinical trial include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia; and AL002 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

