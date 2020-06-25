Avidity Partners Management LP Makes New Investment in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM)

Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 33,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,363,000. Humana comprises 1.4% of Avidity Partners Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Humana by 39.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 227,214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $71,350,000 after acquiring an additional 63,874 shares during the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Humana by 196.4% in the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after buying an additional 4,378 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Humana by 69.7% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 84,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,384,000 after buying an additional 34,506 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the first quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Finally, National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Humana by 1.3% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 181,764 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,078,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

Shares of NYSE HUM traded up $3.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $375.49. 442,055 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 994,292. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $388.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $356.28. The stock has a market cap of $50.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.91. Humana Inc has a one year low of $208.25 and a one year high of $412.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.84 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $18.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.49 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc will post 18.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Humana’s payout ratio is presently 13.99%.

HUM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $405.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $424.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $375.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Humana in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. Finally, CSFB lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $400.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $408.60.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.