Avidity Partners Management LP Sells 6,000 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Avidity Partners Management LP lowered its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,000 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $8,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 103.8% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 108 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 136.7% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 142 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 109.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 170 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 93.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VRTX stock traded up $1.99 during trading on Thursday, hitting $293.17. The company had a trading volume of 40,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,151,451. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.46, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.95. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $165.23 and a 52-week high of $299.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $278.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $244.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.35% and a return on equity of 25.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Paul M. Silva sold 859 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.72, for a total transaction of $213,650.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,927,537.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 94,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.47, for a total transaction of $26,751,063.90. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 65,036 shares in the company, valued at $18,435,754.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 275,523 shares of company stock worth $75,657,835 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VRTX. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $266.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.31.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

