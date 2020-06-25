Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) Stock Position Increased by Jana Partners LLC

Jana Partners LLC grew its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) by 121.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,505,471 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,920,175 shares during the period. Axalta Coating Systems comprises approximately 7.0% of Jana Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Jana Partners LLC owned approximately 1.49% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $60,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the first quarter worth $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,673 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 78.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,864 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter worth $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Axalta Coating Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.47.

Shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $21.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,697,840. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 1.60. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd has a 52-week low of $12.92 and a 52-week high of $32.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $983.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 30.89% and a net margin of 5.93%. The business’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axalta Coating Systems Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems. It operates in two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers water and solvent borne products and systems that are used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

Recommended Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.