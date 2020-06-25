Azarga Metals (CVE:AZR) Trading Down 9.1%

Azarga Metals Corp (CVE:AZR)’s stock price dropped 9.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, approximately 8,369 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 19,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.77. The stock has a market cap of $11.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79.

Azarga Metals (CVE:AZR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

Azarga Metals Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Russia. It owns a 100% interest in the Unkur copper-silver project, which is located in the Zabaikalsky administrative region in eastern Russia. The company was formerly known as European Uranium Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Azarga Metals Corp.

