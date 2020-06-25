B. Riley Increases Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Price Target to $46.00

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.93% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stephens dropped their target price on Dycom Industries from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet lowered Dycom Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Dycom Industries from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Dycom Industries from $49.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.21.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE DY traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.34. The company had a trading volume of 22,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,215. The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.75 and a beta of 1.49. Dycom Industries has a 52-week low of $12.24 and a 52-week high of $60.55.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The construction company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.42. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $814.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $747.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Dycom Industries will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Patricia Higgins sold 4,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.78, for a total transaction of $209,346.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,816,500.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven E. Nielsen sold 187,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total transaction of $8,020,553.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 703,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,059,853.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $445,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $677,000. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 335.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,659 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 12,062 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 24.1% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 26,768 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 5,205 shares during the period. 98.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

Featured Story: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.