Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Buys 26,281 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,099,802 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,281 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 2.4% of Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned 0.08% of Johnson & Johnson worth $275,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Tamarack Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $18,035,000. Orser Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $387,000. Requisite Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,604,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,900,000 after purchasing an additional 98,155 shares in the last quarter. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Johnson & Johnson to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $163.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.47.

JNJ traded down $2.89 on Wednesday, hitting $139.98. 3,625,494 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,816,179. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $109.16 and a 12 month high of $157.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $146.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $377.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.70.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 24.47% and a return on equity of 39.71%. The business had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 46.54%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

