Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Purchases 1,994,562 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2,588.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,071,621 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 1,994,562 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned 0.05% of Verizon Communications worth $111,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Smith Capital Management Inc. AR ADV grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Smith Capital Management Inc. AR ADV now owns 7,331 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.6% during the first quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 27,850 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,757 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.6% during the first quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,428 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,105 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 65.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Nomura Securities cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.63.

In other Verizon Communications news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total transaction of $613,482.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,570,307.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded down $1.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,875,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,930,527. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.56. The company has a market capitalization of $227.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.47. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.84 and a 52 week high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $31.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.37 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 33.26%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

