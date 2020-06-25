Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Raises Stock Position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,971,089 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165,748 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 2.8% of Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned about 0.12% of Procter & Gamble worth $326,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PG. Orser Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 75,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,452,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 315.8% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 63.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 7,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $883,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,369,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.47, for a total transaction of $3,464,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,963,114 shares of company stock worth $1,067,197,986. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PG. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Argus upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.31.

Shares of PG stock traded down $0.63 on Wednesday, reaching $117.10. The stock had a trading volume of 208,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,698,527. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $115.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.42. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12 month low of $94.34 and a 12 month high of $128.09.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 29.15%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

