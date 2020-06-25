Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Sells 237,866 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. cut its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,854,579 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 237,866 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories accounts for about 2.0% of Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Abbott Laboratories worth $225,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 128,123,947 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $10,110,260,000 after buying an additional 3,395,345 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 113,689,293 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $9,875,052,000 after buying an additional 616,255 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,084,521 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $5,846,010,000 after buying an additional 528,871 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 17.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 55,781,543 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,401,723,000 after buying an additional 8,454,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 11.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 43,184,886 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,407,719,000 after buying an additional 4,584,550 shares during the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ABT. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Sunday, May 31st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $87.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $102.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.88.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrew H. Lane sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $7,360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 107,090 shares in the company, valued at $9,852,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Christopher J. Scoggins sold 414 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total transaction of $39,785.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,815,746.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 148,210 shares of company stock valued at $13,893,200. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

ABT traded down $3.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $87.59. 3,066,060 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,730,159. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $61.61 and a 1-year high of $100.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.82. The stock has a market cap of $161.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.91, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.47 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

