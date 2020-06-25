Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Braun Stacey Associates Inc.

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 713,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 79,597 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for 1.2% of Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $15,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 236,255,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,015,711,000 after acquiring an additional 3,263,586 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,442,092,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,050,510,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 50,923,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,084,417,000 after purchasing an additional 414,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 40,613,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $862,217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017,200 shares during the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Bank of America from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Wolfe Research cut Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Societe Generale raised Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Bank of America from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.61.

Bank of America stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.28. 2,849,946 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,555,688. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.58. Bank of America Corp has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $35.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.13.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.20). Bank of America had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.49%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

