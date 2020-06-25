Barclays Inverse US Treasury Aggregate ETN (NASDAQ:TAPR) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Barclays Inverse US Treasury Aggregate ETN (NASDAQ:TAPR)’s share price traded down 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $71.29 and last traded at $71.29, 100 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 9% from the average session volume of 110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.87.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.89 and a 200 day moving average of $43.84.

Read More: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Inverse US Treasury Aggregate ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays Inverse US Treasury Aggregate ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.