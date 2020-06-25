Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) Shares Sold by Hayden Royal LLC

Hayden Royal LLC lowered its position in Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) by 44.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,162 shares during the quarter. Hayden Royal LLC’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 214.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,994,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,910,000 after buying an additional 9,547,589 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 146.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,491,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,769,000 after buying an additional 7,429,396 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Bausch Health Companies by 228.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,340,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020,889 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in Bausch Health Companies by 26.6% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 3,504,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,344,000 after purchasing an additional 735,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $126,441,000. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BHC traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.83. The stock had a trading volume of 236,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,508,918. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.29. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.26. Bausch Health Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $11.15 and a fifty-two week high of $31.97.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 21.96% and a positive return on equity of 84.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies Inc will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BHC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $28.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.06.

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 948,353 shares of Bausch Health Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.24 per share, for a total transaction of $18,246,311.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Paulson purchased 1,628,920 shares of Bausch Health Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.87 per share, with a total value of $25,850,960.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 4,618,309 shares of company stock worth $79,509,247. Corporate insiders own 12.14% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

