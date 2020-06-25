Beldex Reaches Market Cap of $54.89 Million (BDX)

Beldex (CURRENCY:BDX) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. One Beldex coin can now be bought for about $0.0560 or 0.00000603 BTC on major exchanges including STEX and BTC-Alpha. In the last seven days, Beldex has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar. Beldex has a market cap of $54.89 million and $342,754.00 worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded down 39.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00033900 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000096 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

bitcoin2network (B2N) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PengolinCoin (PGO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000082 BTC.

PyrexCoin (PYX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Nibble (NBXC) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000116 BTC.

X12 Coin (X12) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BDX is a coin. Beldex’s total supply is 1,400,222,610 coins and its circulating supply is 980,222,595 coins. The official website for Beldex is beldex.io . The official message board for Beldex is medium.com/beldex . Beldex’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Beldex can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

