BHF RG Capital Inc. Acquires 1,503 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

BHF RG Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,303 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 10.1% of BHF RG Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. BHF RG Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of IJH stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $172.38. 850,116 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,229,959. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.48. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $117.87 and a fifty-two week high of $210.86.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

See Also: Front-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.