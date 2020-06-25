Binance Coin (BNB) Tops 1-Day Volume of $144.61 Million

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 25th. Binance Coin has a total market cap of $2.48 billion and approximately $144.61 million worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Binance Coin has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar. One Binance Coin coin can now be bought for $15.95 or 0.00172153 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010816 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001972 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.92 or 0.01855002 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00051232 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000735 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.36 or 0.00111746 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Binance Coin

Binance Coin’s launch date was July 8th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 179,883,949 coins and its circulating supply is 155,536,713 coins. Binance Coin’s official website is www.binance.com . Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Binance Coin Coin Trading

Binance Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Binance Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

