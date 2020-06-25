Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Price Reaches $8.55 on Exchanges

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be purchased for approximately $8.55 or 0.00092255 BTC on major exchanges including Bit-Z, Bitsane, Zebpay and BitBay. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a total market capitalization of $149.75 million and $33.94 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.03 or 0.00604568 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00071052 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001712 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0976 or 0.00001053 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000838 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001126 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000044 BTC.

About Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold (CRYPTO:BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org . The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Altcoin Trader, Instant Bitex, YoBit, Ovis, Huobi, Crex24, Negocie Coins, Bit-Z, BitFlip, Upbit, OKEx, Vebitcoin, Trade Satoshi, CEX.IO, BitBay, Bitlish, Binance, Graviex, Sistemkoin, HitBTC, C2CX, SouthXchange, Exrates, Bithumb, Coinnest, Bitsane, Kucoin, Zebpay, Bitfinex, Bittrex, Koineks, Gate.io, Bitinka, Bleutrade, QuadrigaCX, BitMarket, Braziliex, Korbit, DSX, Exmo, TDAX, Coinone and Indodax. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

