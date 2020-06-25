Bitcoin Incognito Tops 24 Hour Volume of $7,871.00 (XBI)

Bitcoin Incognito (CURRENCY:XBI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 25th. Bitcoin Incognito has a market cap of $228,817.79 and $7,871.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Incognito coin can now be bought for $0.0176 or 0.00000189 BTC on popular exchanges including STEX, Escodex, Trade Satoshi and Graviex. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Incognito has traded 12.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Bitcoin Incognito

Bitcoin Incognito (CRYPTO:XBI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 9th, 2018. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 13,031,736 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Incognito is bitcoinincognito.org . Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bitcoin Incognito Coin Trading

Bitcoin Incognito can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, STEX, Escodex, Trade Satoshi and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Incognito directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Incognito should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Incognito using one of the exchanges listed above.

