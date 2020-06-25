BitcoiNote Hits Market Cap of $20,581.89 (BTCN)

BitcoiNote (CURRENCY:BTCN) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 25th. BitcoiNote has a total market capitalization of $20,581.89 and $4.00 worth of BitcoiNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BitcoiNote has traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar. One BitcoiNote coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and STEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000062 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000018 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitcoiNote Profile

BitcoiNote (CRYPTO:BTCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 18th, 2018. BitcoiNote’s total supply is 11,660,709 coins. BitcoiNote’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoinote_BTCN. BitcoiNote’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoinote. BitcoiNote’s official website is www.bitcoinote.org.

BitcoiNote Coin Trading

BitcoiNote can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoiNote directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoiNote should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitcoiNote using one of the exchanges listed above.

