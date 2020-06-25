BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) PT Set at $7.50 by Raymond James

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) has been assigned a $7.50 target price by equities researchers at Raymond James in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 56.25% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on BB. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on BlackBerry from $7.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price target (down from $7.00) on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $7.50 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.86.

Shares of BB stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.80. 373,092 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,283,779. BlackBerry has a fifty-two week low of $2.70 and a fifty-two week high of $8.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.13. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.51 and a beta of 1.53.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $214.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.58 million. BlackBerry had a positive return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 14.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that BlackBerry will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Billy Ho purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.79 per share, with a total value of $37,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in BlackBerry by 2.0% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 19,392,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,561,000 after purchasing an additional 385,907 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BlackBerry during the 4th quarter worth about $32,268,000. Marathon Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 4,801,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,465,000 after buying an additional 1,649,480 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in BlackBerry by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,980,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,438,000 after buying an additional 1,912,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in BlackBerry by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,758,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,127,000 after buying an additional 807,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.73% of the company’s stock.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Limited provides enterprise software and services worldwide. The company offers BlackBerry Enterprise Mobility Suite, which combines and integrates mobile security, management, productivity, and collaboration solutions, such as BlackBerry UEM, BlackBerry Dynamics, and BlackBerry Workspaces; BlackBerry AtHoc, a networked crisis communications solution; SecuSUITE for Government, a voice encryption software solution; BlackBerry Enterprise Consulting and BlackBerry Cybersecurity Consulting services; and BBM Enterprise, an enterprise-grade instant messaging solution, as well as BlackBerry Spark Communication services.

